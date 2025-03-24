Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Lennar (BMV:LEN)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Lennar (BMV:LEN) from Outperform to In-Line.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.40%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 299,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,028K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,165K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,738K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 30.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,464K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,117K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.