Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Lear (LEA)

On February 6, 2023, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Lear from Outperform to In-Line.

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lear is $157.02. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $140.04.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is $22,724MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual EPS is $13.50, an increase of 248.39%.

Lear Declares $0.77 Dividend

On November 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on December 27, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $140.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 2.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,866K shares representing 11.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,801K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 27.81% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,105K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,739K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares, representing a decrease of 54.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEA by 34.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEA is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 71,809K shares. The put/call ratio of LEA is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lear Background Information

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 39 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500.

