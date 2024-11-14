Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Jackson Financial (LSE:0JKF)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Jackson Financial (LSE:0JKF) from In-Line to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jackson Financial is 21.51 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 17.29 GBX to a high of 26.96 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of 26.00 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jackson Financial is 6,783MM, an increase of 69.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jackson Financial. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JKF is 0.29%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 82,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,338K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,647K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JKF by 9.64% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,949K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JKF by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JKF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 2,234K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JKF by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.