Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from Outperform to In-Line .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.15% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ingersoll Rand is 84.01. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.15% from its latest reported closing price of 86.74.

The projected annual revenue for Ingersoll Rand is 6,607MM, a decrease of 3.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingersoll Rand. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IR is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 470,315K shares. The put/call ratio of IR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 33,556K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,748K shares, representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,180K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,825K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IR by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,576K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,634K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,442K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,548K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,246K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,044K shares, representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IR by 45.21% over the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingersoll Rand Inc., driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on Ingersoll Rand for its technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where its products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Ingersoll Rand employees connect to customers for life by delivering proven expertise, productivity and efficiency improvements.

