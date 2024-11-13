Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (WBAG:ITW)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Illinois Tool Works (WBAG:ITW) from In-Line to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illinois Tool Works. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITW is 0.28%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 265,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Briar Hall Management holds 25,858K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,163K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 49.00% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 21,030K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 13,284K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 57.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,938K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,372K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 70.84% over the last quarter.

