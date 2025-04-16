Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Exelon (BMV:EXC)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Exelon (BMV:EXC) from Outperform to In-Line.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.40%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 936,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,456K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,027K shares , representing a decrease of 88.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 48.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,441K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,618K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,134K shares , representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 27.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,200K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,190K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,314K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.