Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from Outperform to In-Line .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.20% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is $242.81. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $286.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.20% from its latest reported closing price of $210.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is $1,702MM, an increase of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.85.

Essex Property Trust Declares $2.31 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.31 per share ($9.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.20 per share.

At the current share price of $210.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 2.35%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBRE - JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Humankind Benefit Corp - Humankind US Stock ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 2.49% over the last quarter.

TFRIX - Terra Firma US Concentrated Realty Equity Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FARYX - Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund Super Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 45.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 61.70% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 26.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.41%, an increase of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 68,239K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See all Essex Property Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.