Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from Outperform to In-Line .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.28% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Empire State Realty Trust is $7.90. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from its latest reported closing price of $6.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Empire State Realty Trust is $740MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.01.

Empire State Realty Trust Declares $0.04 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $6.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.62%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 6.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAB - First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 183.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 63.07% over the last quarter.

NCGFX - New Covenant Growth Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centiva Capital holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Nomura Asset Management holds 136K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,453K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,237K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESRT by 2.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire State Realty Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESRT is 0.33%, an increase of 300.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 153,896K shares. The put/call ratio of ESRT is 20.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

Empire State Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Dec. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL Health-Safety Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings.

See all Empire State Realty Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.