Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Eaton (LSE:0Y3K)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Evercore ISI Group downgraded their outlook for Eaton (LSE:0Y3K) from Outperform to In-Line.

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eaton is 361.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 283.43 GBX to a high of 413.57 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of 367.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 23,675MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.21.

There are 3,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 135 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y3K is 0.47%, an increase of 7.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 397,625K shares.

BlackRock holds 29,060K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,855K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,011K shares , representing a decrease of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 94.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,652K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 11.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,644K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,293K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,323K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3K by 84.19% over the last quarter.

