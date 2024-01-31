Evercore Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $82.7 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $140.4 million, or $3.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.8 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $784.2 million from $831.3 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $82.7 Mln. vs. $140.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $3.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $784.2 Mln vs. $831.3 Mln last year.

