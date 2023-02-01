Evercore Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $140.4 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $295.9 million, or $6.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152.4 million or $3.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.4% to $831.3 million from $1.115 billion last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $140.4 Mln. vs. $295.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.44 vs. $6.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.59 -Revenue (Q4): $831.3 Mln vs. $1.115 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.