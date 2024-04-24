Evercore Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $85.69 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $83.38 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.87 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $580.82 million from $572.14 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $85.69 Mln. vs. $83.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.09 vs. $2.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $580.82 Mln vs. $572.14 Mln last year.

