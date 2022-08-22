Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) insiders who sold US$34m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$4.5b

Insiders at Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) sold US$34m worth of stock at an average price of US$152 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$131m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.2%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evercore

The Chairman Emeritus, Ralph Schlosstein, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$151 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$102. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Evercore didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:EVR Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Evercore Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Evercore insider selling. insider Pamela Carlton sold just US$31k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership Of Evercore

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Evercore insiders own about US$316m worth of shares (which is 7.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evercore Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Evercore insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Evercore.

