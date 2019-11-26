Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.11, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $80.11, representing a -19% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.90 and a 24.45% increase over the 52 week low of $64.37.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.08. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.76%, compared to an industry average of -7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

