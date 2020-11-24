Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $91.27, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $91.27, representing a -0.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.88 and a 174.5% increase over the 52 week low of $33.25.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.58. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.66%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 23.41% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 3.18%.

