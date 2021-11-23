Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $149.37, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $149.37, representing a -9.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.63 and a 68.59% increase over the 52 week low of $88.60.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Blackstone Inc. (BX). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.22. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.08%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG)

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 11.73% over the last 100 days. SMIG has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 5.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.