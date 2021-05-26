Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.24, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $145.24, representing a -3.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $151.11 and a 173.99% increase over the 52 week low of $53.01.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.63. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.06%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 24.75% over the last 100 days. GLRY has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 2.41%.

