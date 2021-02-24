Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $121.39, representing a -4.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.58 and a 265.08% increase over the 52 week low of $33.25.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.12. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.25%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 61.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 3.28%.

