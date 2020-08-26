Dividends
EVR

Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.85, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $63.85, representing a -25.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.42 and a 92.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.25.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.58. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.44%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)
  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 34.23% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 2.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular