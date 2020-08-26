Evercore Inc. (EVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Evercore Inc. (EVR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EVR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.85, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVR was $63.85, representing a -25.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.42 and a 92.03% increase over the 52 week low of $33.25.

EVR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). EVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.58. Zacks Investment Research reports EVR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.44%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EVR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLV)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STLC)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 34.23% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of EVR at 2.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.