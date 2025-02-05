Evercore Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $140.44 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $82.75 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.24 million or $3.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to $975.33 million from $784.17 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.44 Mln. vs. $82.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $975.33 Mln vs. $784.17 Mln last year.

