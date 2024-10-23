Evercore Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $78.4 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $52.1 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.9 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.8% to $734.2 million from $570.2 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $78.4 Mln. vs. $52.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $734.2 Mln vs. $570.2 Mln last year.

