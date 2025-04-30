Evercore Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $146.18 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $85.69 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $154.80 million or $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $694.83 million from $580.82 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.18 Mln. vs. $85.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.48 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue: $694.83 Mln vs. $580.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.