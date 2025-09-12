Evercore Inc (EVR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Evercore (EVR) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $343.48 in the previous session. Evercore has gained 23.9% since the start of the year compared to the 13.8% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 26.9% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2025, Evercore reported EPS of $2.42 versus consensus estimate of $1.78 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 17.65%.

For the current fiscal year, Evercore is expected to post earnings of $12.66 per share on $3.53 in revenues. This represents a 34.5% change in EPS on a 17.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $22.42 per share on $4.42 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 76.99% and 25.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Evercore has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Evercore has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 27.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 17X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 31.5X versus its peer group's average of 13.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Evercore currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Evercore passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Evercore shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does EVR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EVR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Moelis & Company (MC). MC has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Moelis & Company beat our consensus estimate by 65.62%, and for the current fiscal year, MC is expected to post earnings of $2.51 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

Shares of Moelis & Company have gained 1.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 30.11X and a P/CF of 35.24X.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is in the top 7% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EVR and MC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

