Evercore Inc (EVR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Evercore (EVR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $325.12 in the previous session. Evercore has gained 17.1% since the start of the year compared to the 12.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 24.6% return for the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2025, Evercore reported EPS of $2.42 versus consensus estimate of $1.78 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 17.65%.

For the current fiscal year, Evercore is expected to post earnings of $12.4 per share on $3.48 in revenues. This represents a 31.74% change in EPS on a 15.87% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $18.71 per share on $4.42 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 50.81% and 27.06%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Evercore has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Evercore? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Evercore has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 26.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.8X versus its peer group's average of 13.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Evercore currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Evercore fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Evercore shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does EVR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of EVR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Moelis & Company (MC). MC has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Moelis & Company beat our consensus estimate by 65.62%, and for the current fiscal year, MC is expected to post earnings of $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Moelis & Company have gained 3.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 30.02X and a P/CF of 34.29X.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is in the top 5% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for EVR and MC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.