Evercore Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Evercore Inc. EVR is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, 2025, before market open.



In the second quarter, Evercore witnessed an increase in revenues from the Investment Management and Investment Banking & Equities segments. An improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance was another positive.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $899.3 million, indicating a 21.6% year-over-year increase.



Moreover, in the past seven days, the consensus estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter has remained unchanged at $2.87 per share. This indicates a 40.7% jump from the prior-year quarter.



Evercore has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 44.08%.

Factors Likely to Influence Evercore’s Q3 Results

Investment Banking & Equities: Global mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the third quarter rebounded solidly from the lows witnessed in April and May following President Donald Trump’s announcement of “Liberation Day” tariff plans. Companies quickly adapted to the rapidly changing geopolitical and macroeconomic scenarios. They took advantage of a strong U.S. economy, optimism over potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and a more accommodating regulatory environment under Trump. As such, EVR is likely to have witnessed significant growth in its advisory fee in the quarter to be reported.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for advisory fees is pegged at $837.3 million, indicating a year-over-year jump of 41.2%.



Further, the IPO market in the third quarter performed impressively, with a significant increase in both the number of IPOs and the amount of capital raised. Several factors, including strategic tariff pauses and positive economic data, drove the rise. Further, global bond issuance volume was decent. Hence, given strong IPO performance, EVR’s underwriting fees are expected to have improved in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for underwriting fees of $53.8 million indicates a 22% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Given high trading volume supported by market volatility during the quarter, the company’s commission and related fees are likely to have improved. The consensus estimate for third-quarter commission and related fees is pegged at $58.38 million, suggesting a rise of 7% from the year-ago quarter.



Asset Management and Administration Fees: Given the favorable market conditions and sustained client inflows, EVR is likely to have witnessed a rise in asset management and administration fees. The consensus mark of $22.95 billion in asset management and administration fees suggests a 7.1% year-over-year increase.



Expenses: The company’s expenses are expected to have increased in the third quarter of 2025 due to increased employee compensation and benefits costs.

What Our Model Unveils for Evercore

Per our proven model, Evercore is likely to beat estimates this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Evercore has an Earnings ESP of +12.21%.



Zacks Rank: EVR presently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Finance Stocks Worth Considering

Here are a couple of finance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:



The Earnings ESP for Ameriprise Financial AMP is +2.55% and it carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $9.60 per share.



UMB Financial UMBF is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 numbers tomorrow. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.49% and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Quarterly earnings estimates for UMBF have remained unchanged at $2.48 per share over the past week.

