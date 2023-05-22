Evercore (EVR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.15, changing hands as high as $111.03 per share. Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EVR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.665 per share, with $137.4175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.66.
Also see: ETFs Holding LHCG
PBIP Videos
TAYD Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.