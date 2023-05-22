Evercore (EVR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.15, changing hands as high as $111.03 per share. Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.665 per share, with $137.4175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.66.

