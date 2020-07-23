Evercore (EVR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 3.9%

Evercore EVR reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27. However, results were down 26.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.07 per share.

The quarterly results reflect a solid liquidity position and an increase in assets under management (AUM). However, decline in revenues and escalating expenses are major concerns. The company’s shares declined 3.9% following the release most likely due to these concerns.

Including certain one-time items, on a GAAP basis, net income available to common shareholders was $56.4 million or $1.35 cents per share compared with the $81.7 million or $1.88 per share witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Fall, Expenses Rise

Net revenues decreased 4% year over year to $513.9 million in the reported quarter. This downside resulted from a fall in advisory fees (down 24%), partially offset by strong commissions and trades (up 11%). However, the revenue figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.6 million. On a GAAP basis, net revenues came in at $507.1 million, down 5%.

Total expenses went up 4% to $408.6 million from the prior-year quarter. This upswing mainly stemmed from rise in employee compensation and benefits expenses.

Adjusted compensation ratio was 65%, up from the year-earlier quarter’s 58%.

Adjusted operating margin came in at 20% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 25.8%.

Quarterly Segment Performance (Adjusted)

Investment Banking: Net revenues dropped 4% year over year to $500 million. Moreover, operating income slid 25% to $100.5 million. Advisory client transactions were 222,000, down 1% year over year.

Investment Management: Net revenues were $13.9 million, down 17% from the prior year’s comparable quarter. Operating income came in at $2.2 million, plummeting 55% year over year. Additionally, an AUM of $10.4 million was reported in the second quarter, up 3% year over year.

Balance-Sheet Position

As of Jun 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.1 billion. Moreover, current assets exceeded current liabilities by $951.1 million as of the same date.

Capital Deployment

During the June-end quarter, the company repurchased 4,000 shares at an average cost of $58.28 per share.

Our Viewpoint

Evercore displayed an impressive performance during the April-June period. The company’s initiatives to fortify its investment banking segment bode well. Also, it is well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansion given its sound liquidity position. Nevertheless, escalating expenses are a concern.

