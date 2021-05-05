Evercore (EVR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Evercore (EVR) closed at $142.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

In that report, analysts expect EVR to post earnings of $2.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, which would represent changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.87% higher within the past month. EVR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, EVR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.81.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

