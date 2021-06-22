Evercore (EVR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Evercore (EVR) closed the most recent trading day at $131.04, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 12.32% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

EVR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.30, up 50.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the year-ago period.

EVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, EVR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EVR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.