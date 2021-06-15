Evercore (EVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Evercore (EVR) closed the most recent trading day at $137.73, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 7.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EVR is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the prior-year quarter.

EVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EVR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.81, so we one might conclude that EVR is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

