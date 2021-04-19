Evercore (EVR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Evercore (EVR) closed at $139.27, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

EVR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. On that day, EVR is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $541.36 million, up 25.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.81% and +9.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.67% higher within the past month. EVR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, EVR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.1, so we one might conclude that EVR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

