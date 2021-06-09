Evercore (EVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Evercore (EVR) closed at $140.25, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EVR is projected to report earnings of $2.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EVR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note EVR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.