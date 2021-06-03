Evercore (EVR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Evercore (EVR) closed at $142 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 0.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.30, up 50.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $564.19 million, up 10.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.55 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, which would represent changes of +20.06% and +14.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EVR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, EVR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.38, so we one might conclude that EVR is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

