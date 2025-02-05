EVERCORE Earnings Results: $EVR Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERCORE ($EVR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $3.41 per share, beating estimates of $2.87 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $980,500,000, beating estimates of $893,920,195 by $86,579,805.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EVR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EVERCORE Insider Trading Activity

EVERCORE insiders have traded $EVR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD S HYMAN (Vice Chair EVR & Chairman EISI) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $61,607,001 .

. TIMOTHY GILBERT LALONDE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $895,212

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EVERCORE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of EVERCORE stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.