EverCommerce's President Sold 20,000 Company Shares. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Key Points

President Matthew Feierstein sold 20,000 shares of common stock over two days for a total of ~$229,000 at a weighted average price of around $11.47 per share.

This transaction represented 0.85% of Matthew Feierstein’s total holdings as of April 2, 2026.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no indirect or derivative security involvement; 2,170,606 shares remain direct, and 150,000 shares remain indirect via a family trust.

The cadence and scale of the trade are consistent with recent historical activity, reflecting systematic portfolio management at an ownership level that remains substantial.

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Matthew David Feierstein, President of EverCommerce, reported the direct sale of 20,000 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $229,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$229,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,170,606 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 150,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$25.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.47); post-transaction value based on April 2, 2026 market close ($11.71).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Matthew Feierstein’s historical selling patterns?

The sale of 20,000 shares is slightly below the recent median sell size of 25,000 shares observed across 17 sell transactions in the past year, indicating a continuation of established trading cadence rather than a deviation in scale.

The sale of 20,000 shares is slightly below the recent median sell size of 25,000 shares observed across 17 sell transactions in the past year, indicating a continuation of established trading cadence rather than a deviation in scale. What is the impact on direct and indirect ownership after this transaction?

Direct holdings decreased to 2,170,606 shares while indirect holdings via a family trust remain at 150,000 shares, maintaining a combined exposure of over 2.32 million shares post-transaction.

Direct holdings decreased to 2,170,606 shares while indirect holdings via a family trust remain at 150,000 shares, maintaining a combined exposure of over 2.32 million shares post-transaction. Was there any involvement of derivative securities or administrative transactions?

This Form 4 filing reflects only open-market sales of directly held common stock, with no derivative exercises, gifts, or shares withheld for taxes reported in this event.

This Form 4 filing reflects only open-market sales of directly held common stock, with no derivative exercises, gifts, or shares withheld for taxes reported in this event. What can be inferred about the rationale or timing of this sale?

Given the small percentage of total holdings involved (below 1%) and alignment with past activity, the transaction appears to reflect routine portfolio management rather than a shift in insider conviction.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.10 billion Revenue (TTM) $588.91 million Net income (TTM) $17.60 million Price (as of market close April 2, 2026) $11.71

* 1-year performance metrics are calculated using April 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

EverCommerce offers integrated SaaS solutions including business management, billing and payment processing, customer engagement, and marketing technology, with specialized suites for home, health, and wellness services.

It generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and value-added professional services for small and medium-sized service businesses.

The company serves home service professionals, healthcare providers, and fitness and wellness operators, targeting service-based SMBs in the United States and internationally.

EverCommerce operates at scale with a diversified SaaS portfolio, supporting over 2,000 employees and generating nearly $589 million in TTM revenue.

The company leverages a verticalized approach, delivering tailored solutions across home, health, and wellness sectors to drive operational efficiency for service-based businesses. Its integrated platform and recurring revenue model provide a competitive edge in the fragmented SMB software market.

What this transaction means for investors

EverCommerce President Matthew Feierstein’s April sale of 20,000 company shares was executed as part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in August of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is frequently implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, he maintained over two million shares in EverCommerce stock, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The sale came at a time when shares had appreciated from the 52-week low of $7.66 reached last year. EverCommerce’s solid business performance was a driver in the rising stock price.

EverCommerce exited 2025 with revenue of $588.9 million, up from the prior year’s $562.2 million. The sales growth helped the company swing from a net loss of $41.1 million in 2024 to net income of $17.6 million in 2025.

Another factor driving the share price up was EverCommerce’s forecast for 2026 sales. It expects revenue to come in between $612 million and $632 million, representing solid year-over-year growth.

With its stock price appreciation, EverCommerce shares look pricey. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 115 is quite high. This suggests now is not the best time to buy the stock, but is a good time to sell.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.