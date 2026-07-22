EverCommerce's CEO Sold 19,200 Shares but Keeps 7.9 Million — Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The CEO of EverCommerce reported that 19,200 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $11.19, representing a total transaction value of ~$215,000.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity position by just about 0.34%.

Remer maintains significant indirect exposure through entities including Buckrail Partners, the Remer Family Trust, the EMJ Remer Family Trust, and Family Trust 1.

10 stocks we like better than EverCommerce ›

Eric Richard Remer, the chief executive officer of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM), sold 19,200 shares of common stock on July 21, 2026 and July 22, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $214,848 Shares sold (directly held) 19,200 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 5,641,051 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 2,212,662 Post-transaction value $90.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($11.19); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($11.46).

Key questions

What is the scale of the executive's remaining equity exposure?

Remer’s total beneficial ownership of about 7.9 million shares is split between direct ownership and several trust vehicles, ensuring his interests remain aligned with those of other shareholders.

Remer’s total beneficial ownership of about 7.9 million shares is split between direct ownership and several trust vehicles, ensuring his interests remain aligned with those of other shareholders. How does the transaction price compare to recent market activity?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $11.19, while the stock was priced at $11.30 as of the July 21, 2026 market close. The company has seen a one-year gain of 0.17% as of the transaction date.

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $11.19, while the stock was priced at $11.30 as of the July 21, 2026 market close. The company has seen a one-year gain of 0.17% as of the transaction date. What is the structure of the CEO's indirect holdings?

The executive's indirect position of roughly 2.2 million shares is distributed among Buckrail Partners, LLC (1,148,663 shares), EMJ Remer Family Trust (1,000,000 shares), Remer Family Trust (35,000 shares), and Family Trust 1 (28,999 shares).

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-21) $11.30 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $594.1 million Net Income (TTM) $32.5 million

Company Snapshot

EverCommerce delivers a comprehensive portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to streamline business operations for service-oriented small and medium-sized businesses across the United States and international markets.

The company generates revenue through a subscription-based SaaS model, providing digital tools and operational software that enable SMBs to manage critical business functions and improve operational efficiency.

EverCommerce primarily serves small and medium-sized service businesses seeking integrated software solutions to enhance productivity and streamline their day-to-day operations.

EverCommerce operates as a leading SaaS provider with a market capitalization of $2 billion, demonstrating meaningful scale within the SMB software solutions market. The company's business model leverages recurring subscription revenue from its diverse portfolio of digital tools, positioning it to benefit from the ongoing digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises. EverCommerce's competitive advantage lies in its comprehensive, integrated approach to addressing the operational needs of service-oriented SMBs, enabling customers to consolidate multiple software functions through a single platform provider.

What this transaction means for investors

The plan behind this sale was set in June 2025, and it's worth noting that the stock has gone essentially nowhere since, up a fraction of a percent over the past year. So this sale executes into a flat tape at $11.19, not a rally an insider is cashing in on. Ultimately, Remer sold under a preset schedule while keeping roughly 7.9 million shares across direct holdings and four trust vehicles, so his stake dwarfs this transaction.



Meanwhile, EverCommerce is growing slowly but turning profitable. First-quarter revenue rose 3.6% to $147.5 million, adjusted EBITDA reached $40.7 million at a 27.6% margin, and net income swung to $7.2 million from a year-earlier loss. On the latestearnings call Remer said EverCommerce is "building the AI operating system for the service SMB workflows," and management reiterated full-year revenue guidance of $612 million to $632 million. The expected low-single-digit growth isn’t exactly indicative of a high-flying growth stock, which is why shares have performed as they have this past year. EverCommerce is leaning on AI features, cross-selling, and buybacks to pick up the pace, but the flat stock suggests the market wants proof before any second-half acceleration arrives.

Should you buy stock in EverCommerce right now?

Before you buy stock in EverCommerce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and EverCommerce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.