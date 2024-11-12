EverCommerce reports Q3 EPS (5c), consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $176.3M, consensus $174.82M. “EverCommerce’s (EVCM) third quarter results exceeded the top end of our guidance range for both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong execution across our SaaS business lines,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce’s Founder and CEO. “Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on implementing our transformation and optimization initiatives, which include strategic investments with an eye towards future growth acceleration.”

