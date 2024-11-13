EverCommerce price target raised to $14 from $12 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the firm’s price target on EverCommerce (EVCM) to $14 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted solid results relative to expectations in what the management called a stable demand environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds that it continues to like the building blocks for EverCommerce to deliver accelerated revenue growth and margin expansion in 2025.

