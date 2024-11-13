EverCommerce price target raised to $12 from $9 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on EverCommerce (EVCM) to $12 from $9 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the stable small business purchasing environment and improving sales cycles “drive a more optimistic path forward.”

