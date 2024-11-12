News & Insights

EverCommerce price target raised to $12 from $10 at Jefferies

November 12, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on EverCommerce (EVCM) to $12 from $10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results beat consensus on total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, but its key metrics remained subdued as net revenue retention declined to 96% on a last-12-month basis and Payments revenue growth decelerated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. EverCommerce management sounded positive on the operational transformation strategy and the cross-sell opportunity, but investors will likely remain on the sidelines until the company delivers on revenue re-acceleration, the firm added.

