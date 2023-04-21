EverCommerce Jumps 10% On News Of Possible Sale Of Company

(RTTNews) - Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) are rising more than 10% Friday morning at $12.50.

According to a report by Reuters, the software-as-a-service solutions provider is exploring sale of the company.

EverCommerce is working with investment bank Centerview Partners to explore its options, Reuters said quoting people familiar with the matter.

EVCM has traded in the range of $5.87-$13.65 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.