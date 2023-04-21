News & Insights

Markets
EVCM

EverCommerce Jumps 10% On News Of Possible Sale Of Company

April 21, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) are rising more than 10% Friday morning at $12.50.

According to a report by Reuters, the software-as-a-service solutions provider is exploring sale of the company.

EverCommerce is working with investment bank Centerview Partners to explore its options, Reuters said quoting people familiar with the matter.

EVCM has traded in the range of $5.87-$13.65 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVCM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.