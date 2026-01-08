EverCommerce Insider Sells 25,000 Shares as Stock Recovers From Earnings Hit

Key Points

25,000 shares were sold in direct open-market transactions across three days for a total consideration of ~$250,500, using a weighted average price of $10.02 per share.

The transaction reduced Feierstein’s direct shares to 2,100,919 and left 150,000 indirect shares, representing a post-transaction ownership percentage of 1.1502%.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; no indirect interests or derivative securities were involved in this filing.

This sale is consistent with Feierstein's pattern of 25,000-share monthly transactions and reflects ongoing utilization of available capacity as holdings decline.

Matthew David Feierstein, President of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM), executed open-market sales totaling 25,000 shares over three transactions between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, 2025, for an aggregate value of $250,515, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value ~$250,500 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,100,919 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 150,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$21.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.02); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 closing price.

Key questions

How does the size and frequency of this transaction compare with Feierstein's historical trading activity?

This 25,000-share sale matches the median sell size for Feierstein's transactions in 2025, continuing a run of similarly sized monthly dispositions since January, with 14 open-market sales at this level during the past year.

The weighted average sale price of $10.02 per share was below the closing price on Dec. 10, 2025, and the stock's one-year total return as of the transaction date was -0.98%, highlighting a period of share price pressure preceding the trades.

The sale reduced Feierstein's direct holdings to 2,100,919 shares and left his indirect holdings, including 150,000 shares held by a family trust, unaffected.

The steady pattern of 25,000-share sales reflects ongoing utilization of available share capacity, with the decrease in overall holdings driving a proportional reduction in sale volume, rather than a voluntary moderation in trading behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $612.8 million Net income (TTM) ($677,000) Employees 2,000 1-year price change 17.48%

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using Jan. 7, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers integrated SaaS solutions for service-based SMBs, including business management, billing and payments, customer engagement, and marketing technology.

Generates revenue through recurring software subscriptions, payment processing fees, and professional services such as implementation and training.

Serves home service professionals, healthcare practitioners, and fitness and wellness businesses across the United States and internationally.

EverCommerce operates at scale with over 2,000 employees and a diversified SaaS portfolio targeting essential business operations for service-based small and medium-sized enterprises. The company's strategy leverages vertical-specific solutions to drive customer retention and recurring revenue. Its broad suite of offerings and focus on integrated workflows position it competitively within the software infrastructure sector.

What this transaction means for investors

These early-December sales by EverCommerce President Matthew Feierstein appear to be routine portfolio management rather than a bearish signal for investors, though this remains a volatile stock worth monitoring.

EverCommerce shares plunged 19% on Nov. 7 after the company missed revenue estimates and lowered its full-year sales guidance, despite beating on adjusted EBITDA and swinging to profitability. The company acquired AI agentic platform ZyraTalk in September to accelerate AI capabilities across its SaaS solutions, and the board approved a $50 million increase to its share buyback authorization, bringing the total to $300 million through 2026. Shares rallied higher in December and are now up about 17% in the last year.

EverCommerce's profitability turn and strategic focus on AI-powered vertical SaaS are strong steps forward for the business. The ZyraTalk acquisition and aggressive share buybacks signal management confidence, though the market remains divided on whether margin expansion can offset slowing revenue growth. For tech investors comfortable with volatility, EverCommerce may be worth a closer look.

Glossary

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of a company's securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect ownership: Shares held on behalf of an individual by another entity, such as a family trust.

Derivative securities: Financial instruments whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, like options or warrants.

Weighted average price: The average price per share, calculated by weighting each transaction by its share count.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Insider: A company executive, director, or significant shareholder with access to non-public information.

Cadence: The regular frequency or pattern of a repeated activity, such as insider stock sales.

Capacity (in trading): The remaining number of shares an insider is permitted or able to sell.

SaaS (Software as a Service): A software delivery model where applications are accessed online via subscription, not installed locally.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.