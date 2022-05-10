EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

Brad Korch -- Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining. Today's call will be led by Eric Remer, EverCommerce's chairman and chief executive officer; and Marc Thompson, EverCommerce's chief financial officer. Joining them for the Q&A portion of the call is EverCommerce's president, Matt Feierstein. This call is being webcast with a slide presentation that reviews the key financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For a link to the live or replay webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the EverCommerce website, www.evercommerce.com. The slide presentation and earnings release are also directly available on the site. Please turn to Page 2 of our earnings call presentation while I review our safe harbor statement. Statements made on this call and contained in the earnings materials available on our website that are not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Such statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, future risks and uncertainties that are described in more detail in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional information to you, our investors.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP historical measures is provided in both our earnings press release and our earnings call presentation. I will now turn the presentation over to our CEO, Eric Remer.

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brad. EverCommerce's first-quarter results were very strong. Our reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA results both exceeded the top end of the guidance ranges, while we also maintained pro forma organic growth above the high end of our 15% to 20% range and continue to generate healthy cash flow. These results are underpinned by our massive opportunity to drive digitization of the service economy, which is still in the early innings and provides us a strong tailwind to fuel growth for years to come.

On today's call, I will highlight our first quarter results, reiterate our investment thesis and discuss our key customer trends and metrics before turning the call over to Marc to dive deeper into our financials. Last quarter, we highlighted our long-term strategy of balancing growth and profitability, and our strong first quarter '22 results exemplify this. We see the top end of our guidance ranges for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and reported revenue growth was 37%. Normalizing for M&A, pro forma organic revenue growth exceeded 20%.

Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 16% for the seasonally low first quarter and includes front-end-load investments in scalable operations and public company infrastructure, as well as a headwind from our DrChrono acquisition, which is still transitioning to proper operations this year. Our customer metrics accelerated in the quarter as well. Total payment volume, or TPV, grew 26% year over year, and our annualized net revenue retention expanded to above 100%. As a quick reminder, EverCommerce provides tailor end-to-end SaaS solutions that support the highly diverse workflows and customer interactions that professionals in home services, health services, and fitness and wellness services use to automate manual processes, generate new business and create more loyal customers.

EverCommerce is leading the digital transformation of the service economy with a mission to simplify and empower the lives of business owners whose services support us every day. EverCommerce generates over $0.5 billion in annual revenue. Further, we are among the elite group of growth-focused software companies that balance durable growth with sustainable profitability. EverCommerce offers tremendous value to our customers by providing solutions tailored to the unique workflows and interactions their various services require.

From a plumber to a pediatrician, to a yoga instructor, the way in which each of our customers generates new business, fulfill services, manage day-to-day operations and engage with our customers is unique. Our software solutions not only provide the systems of action necessary to run their daily business operations, but also the marketing solutions to attract new business, a billing of payment solutions to collect effortlessly and a customer experience solutions to create predictable and convenient experiences. Our solutions are cost-effective, easy to implement and purpose-built for service businesses. We truly provide end-to-end solutions that our customers need to compete and grow in a marketplace that is rapidly transforming.

I can't emphasize enough the magnitude of our market opportunity. Service-based businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, accounting for 77% of the U.S. GDP.

And small businesses employ the majority of service professionals. Within North America, there at 31 million small- and medium-sized businesses, and their needs equate to $520 billion total addressable market, and we penetrated less than 1%. Globally, our TAM expands to $1.3 trillion, and we penetrated less than 0.1% of that. Our focus today is on three main verticals, which are home services, health services and fitness and wellness services.

The addressable market for the software and service EverCommerce provides within these verticals today is over $160 billion just in North America. Many service-based small businesses still operate in the low-tech world of paper, pen, phone calls and maybe Excel. And the digitization of the service economy is propelling these business owners to search for a better way to operate and grow, and EverCommerce solutions enable them to accelerate their digital transformation. We continue to grow our very large, diversified base of over 600,000 customers.

These customers are spread across three main Ever brands, but within each of these brands are several distinct customer segments. We believe the size, nature and diversity of our customer base provides us tremendous organic growth opportunity for upsell and cross-sell, while also proving resilient as our customers are focused on providing services, many of them essential, not goods. In any economic downturn, consumers will still need to fix the air conditioning and plumbing leaks, go to the doctor and get their haircut. Our solutions help our customers optimize their business and operate in a more efficient manner irrespective of their end customer behavior.

This provides continued demand for our solutions, which is underscored by the strength of our solutions value proposition and attractive pricing. We also believe that the SMB service market is a super attractive customer base to serve. I just spoke about the diversity and sheer quantity of the more than 600,000 customers, which eliminates any concentration considerations. And if you look briefly at the chart on Slide 9, you'll get a glimpse of our customer journey and attractive customer acquisition and retention economics.

Our customer acquisition costs are low because approximately 85% of our customers are sourced and onboarded in a digital self-service manner. These low acquisition costs helped us drive our high LTV-to-CAC ratio. As customers use our software and ultimately take additional products such as embedded payments, our customer retention increases as well. Our company average annualized net revenue retention is over 100%.

But as customers mature, NRR increases. For customers that have been with EverCommerce longer than one year, NRR improves greater than 200 basis points. As I've mentioned a few times, we have a very large base of diverse customers. We ended 2021 with approximately 617,000 customers, and that number continues to grow.

One of the powerful levers in our business model is the massive, embedded opportunity to provide additional integrated solutions into our vertical software systems of action, facilitating upsell and cross-sell with our customers. We measure the success of this expansion by looking at the growth of the number of customers that are taking more than one solution. We ended the quarter with more than 60,000 of our customers using more than one solution, a nearly 40% increase year over year. While the increase is impressive, with less than 10% of our customers taking more than one solution, our runway for continued growth through upsell and cross-sell is long.

Our most mature upsell cross-sell motion is with our integrated billing and payment solutions. Facilitating a frictionless payment process is mission-critical for any small business. Consumers have come to expect payment for products or services to be digital, easy-to-use, mobile-friendly and secure. For business owners, a seamless payments process means higher conversion rates, better efficiency, accelerated cash receipts and increased revenue.

EverCommerce's payment solutions provide an intuitive front-end experience for consumers and is tightly embedded within our various software applications. Increasingly, we see customers embracing this powerful combination. We ended the quarter with an annualized total payment value or TPV of approximately $9.5 billion, which represents 26% year-over-year growth. Customers who embed payments not only yield higher ARPU and revenue, but also improve retention.

Highlighting just one solution, SalonBiz, a software focused on salons and spas. We can illustrate this outcome with tangible results. SalonBiz customers that have embedded payment solutions generate approximately three times higher ARPU than customers who don't embed payments. SalonBiz payments customers also have higher revenue retention.

Our upsell, cross-sell strategy is both simple and proven. We will continue to prioritize the integration and revenue expansion of our payments and adjacent marketing and customer experience solutions across our entire solution set. Finally, I would like to highlight once again our key priorities for 2022. We will continue to invest and build trust and awareness of our Ever brands in their respective verticals and to scale our marketing, sales and customer success engines to maintain at least a 15% to 20% organic growth for the foreseeable future.

We will invest in product development and build optimized solutions to support new feature launches and maintain market competitiveness. We will advance our scalable operation initiatives, including systems and organizational consolidation to drive increased operating leverage over time. We plan to selectively utilize M&A to expand capabilities and penetrate target market segments as we augment our organic growth engine. Before I turn the call over to Marc to discuss our financial results in more detail, I'd like to quickly highlight some leadership changes in the company.

I'm pleased to announce that last week, we welcomed Shane Driggers to the EverCommerce team as our chief human resources officer. Shane is a proven leader with a track record of thoughtful action in advancing people and culture initiatives forward. He be responsible for all aspects of our global employee experience at EverCommerce, and joins us most recently from ServiceNow. In addition, our chief operating officer, Stone de Souza, will be leaving the company in a couple of weeks to pursue another opportunity.

I'd like to thank Stone for his work over the past year. Matt Feierstein, EverCommerce's president, will reassume Stone's duties and direct reports, most of which reported to Matt for many years prior to Stone. Now I'll pass it over to Marc.

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Eric. Today, I'll review our first quarter fiscal 2022 results in detail, provide our outlook for the second quarter and also update our full year fiscal 2022 guidance. As Eric noted, our first-quarter results were quite strong, having exceeded the high end of our guidance range for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Total revenue in the quarter was $143.6 million, up 37% from the prior-year period and above the high end of our original guidance.

Within total revenue, subscription and transaction fees were $108 million, up 44% from the prior-year period. And marketing technology solutions were $29.9 million, up 18% from the prior-year period. We manage the business for sustainable organic growth and selectively utilize strategic acquisitions to augment this growth. As a result, we believe it's important for investors to evaluate our business growth on a pro forma basis, which is how we manage and measure the business internally.

We calculate our pro forma revenue growth as though all acquisitions closed as of the end of the latest period or closed as of the first day of the prior-year period including before the time we completed the acquisition. We believe the pro forma growth rate provides the best insight into the underlying growth dynamics of our business. We're very pleased that our pro forma growth rate exceeded 20% year over year in the first quarter, and we experienced good growth across all three of our core verticals. Consistent with our discussion last quarter, we drove this growth while maintaining solid profitability.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $23 million, representing a 16% margin. This is above the high end of our Q1 guidance, having grown adjusted EBITDA 8% year-over-year. The year over year and sequential change in adjusted EBITDA margin is reflective of our investments in growth and scalable operations, the impact of public company costs and expected dilution from the DrChrono acquisition. Adjusted gross profit in the quarter was $92.8 million, representing an adjusted gross margin of 64.7%, slightly lower than Q1 '21, primarily due to the mix of revenue at DrChrono which includes both SaaS software and lower-margin revenue cycle management solutions as well as the mix of our solutions within marketing technology.

Now turning to operating expenses. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses were $28.9 million or 20.1% of revenue, up from 18.2% of revenue in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by continued investments in growth through our various marketing channels and personnel. Adjusted product development costs were $17.2 million or 12% of revenue, up from 9.8% of revenue in the prior-year period.

This increase reflects investments in our technology teams and development programs to support growth of our various solutions as well as centralized security operations, information technology and cloud engineering. Adjusted G&A expense was $23.7 million or 16.6% of revenue, decreasing from 17.7% of revenue in the prior-year period despite significant investments in our centralized operating model and in our public company infrastructure. A centralized operating model aggregates many of the functions of our various operating units at headquarters, including most G&A functions, and we believe is a key component of driving operating leverage over time. We continue to generate significant free cash flow as we invest in and grow our business.

Last quarter, we introduced two cash flow metrics, levered free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow, the reconciliations of which are in the appendix of our earnings presentation. Our adjusted unlevered free cash flow for the quarter was $14.9 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth and a 10.4% margin. On a trailing 12-month basis, our adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $78.5 million. Levered free cash flow, which accounts not only for debt service, but also various working capital adjustments, was $8.5 million in the quarter.

On a trailing 12-month basis, levered free cash flow of $39.6 million illustrates both the deleveraging potential of the business and the incremental cash available to self-fund future M&A activity. The resiliency of our business and generation of strong free cash flow allows us to operate our business with an optimal capital structure that includes modest levels of leverage. Underscoring the flexibility of our capital structure attributable to the strength of our operation, our adjusted unlevered free cash flow is approximately 3.5 times our annual interest expense. We ended the quarter with $101 million in cash and cash equivalents, and we maintain $190 million of undrawn capacity on our revolver.

Total net leverage as calculated per our credit facility at the end of the quarter was approximately 3.7 times, consistent with our financial policy, we have no material maturities until 2028. Most importantly, comfortably operating our business with leverage enables us to deliver enhanced equity returns to our shareholders. I'd like to finish by providing our outlook beginning with the second quarter. For Q2 revenue, we expect total revenue of $152 million to $154 million, and we expect adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $29 million.

For the full year fiscal 2022, we're raising our revenue expectations based on the solid first quarter results. We now expect total revenue of $623 million to $629 million, an increase of $4 million at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. We're also raising our 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $122.5 million to $124.5 million, reflecting both the first quarter outperformance, but also the fact that we will continue to invest in our business to drive growth and scalability of our operations. As we said on our last call, many of these investments are front-end-loaded, and we expect margins to accelerate throughout the year.

Our 2022 outlook does not include any potential impact of M&A activity that could take place in the year. In summary, we're very pleased with EverCommerce's first quarter performance. Not only were we able to exceed our guidance ranges once again, but we are able to do so profitably and with significant cash flow generation. We believe EverCommerce is well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the digital transformation that is just getting underway among service SMBs.

Our focus is continuing to execute our strategic priorities and deliver consistent profitable growth that we believe can generate significant value for our shareholders. Operator, we're now ready to begin the question-and-answer section of the call.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital.

Matt Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Congrats on the results. Maybe, Eric, for you, there's a lot of questions, obviously, about the macro environment, and you wouldn't necessarily see it in your results, your guidance. But just could you talk a little bit more about sort of your broad view of the health of the service economy and maybe as we stand now and your thoughts for the rest of the year?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. No. Thanks, Matt. I appreciate the question.

And I think Marc touched upon it a little bit. If you think about the service economy, specifically the service aspect of that service economy, so services could be goods or services through e-com, can be put in that category, and the service aspect, especially the categories that we focus on, which is really kind of our tight view of the world, we see continued growth, specifically in that home service category, health services, really noncyclical categories that we focus on that we focused on for several years. We have not seen any pushback to date. And obviously, as you mentioned, it's not in our Q2 guidance.

And we expect specifically with the diversification of the customers we have and the categories that we cover, we don't see any headwinds against those core categories for the rest of the year.

Matt Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

That's great. And then maybe as a follow-up, thanks for the comment on the $9.5 billion of TPV, we've always thought that there's a huge opportunity to sell payments back into the base. Is there another way to kind of think about how penetrated it is in your overall customer base today, maybe within those three verticals even, but just a little bit more granularity on how early we are in the customer -- the penetration in your base?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

You want to take that, Matt?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Yes. Thanks for the question, Matt. I mean you've heard us before, and I still think we feel like we're really in the early innings of the opportunity. When you look at our system of action, software, customer bases, on average, that's about -- we have about 34% adoption.

But when you look at how we project out the overall TPV, we got about annualized $9.5 billion that we just said in Q1. We look at that opportunity as north of $80 billion. So from a volume standpoint, the penetration really lags that customer adoption. And that's just all about getting -- continuing to drive those customers who have integrated payments to further use the workflows that we've created to create incremental workflows that drive more of their wallet share.

So again, still really early to, very mid-innings there, a lot of opportunity and runway left.

Matt Hedberg -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great to hear. Yes, super exciting for that opportunity into that sort of that $80 billion bigger opportunity. Well done.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ryan MacWilliams with Barclays.

Ryan MacWilliams -- Barclays -- Analyst

So with 60,000 customers now utilizing more than one solution, this seems like a strong step up versus the 55,000 last quarter. Any particular product changes or changes to your sales motion that contributed to this growth in multiproduct customers in the quarter?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Yes. It's a great question, Ryan. Thanks again. This is Matt.

Again, I think you hit on one part. We continue to think about optimizing our marketing and sales motion and really that product packaging to drive the new adoption of those embedded solutions, whether that's payments, obviously, where we've had the most material success or customer experience solutions where we're following along quite nicely. And then it's really just deepening the integration into those system of action software, those workflow capabilities, whether they be payments or customer experience solutions. The further we can deepen those integrations into those system of action, business management solutions, the better uptake that we're going to get.

So it's really the combination of those two factors driving it.

Ryan MacWilliams -- Barclays -- Analyst

Appreciate that. And then just how has DrChrono performing versus your expectations from a revenue perspective at this point? Like, I love to hear about how it contributed to the quarter. And just on the modeling gross margin side, I guess, how should we think about EverCommerce moving cash from these front-end-loaded costs just as we think about the rest of this year?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thanks, Ryan. I'll take the first one, and then Marc will kind of finish up with the second one. So the DrChrono is operating at plan.

We're kind of right along where we expect it to be, and we're kind of continuing to be excited about the prospects of the growth of that business.

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

So I think, Ryan, in answer to your second question, I think your next question was around gross margin? Or was it EBITDA margin? Or is it both?

Ryan MacWilliams -- Barclays -- Analyst

That's correct, gross margin.

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

OK. So gross margin, you see that they're actually -- DrChrono is the primary contributor to that. Their mix of revenue is more skewed toward RCM, so that does affect the overall gross margin. As you know, the RCM solutions are a little lower gross margin than the SaaS solution.

So that's the big culprit in the change in gross margin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kirk Materne with Evercore.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Eric, I was wondering if you could just talk about your go-to-market motion. And does anything change for you all? Or do you sort of change, I guess, the products you might be sort of strategizing around or sort of pushing out in a different way, if we go into a recession, meaning the customer, sort of marketing technologies become something you push harder than payments. I was just kind of curious, as you guys see this economic environment, is there anything that changes on the go-to-market side?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

No. At this point, it's really acceleration of business as usual. I'll start and I'll let Matt kind of chime in where I let off. But if you think about the business, we said this several times, but 85% of our new customer acquisition is self-serve.

So it's online marketing, people are self-serving on the buy, they're self-serving onboarding and they're self-serving utilizing the solution. So we've gotten really good at kind of getting in front of customers when they're looking for a solution. The biggest thing that Matt touched upon earlier is the motion that we have kind of like really been pushing is embedding more of those solutions as part of that process. So the upsell, cross-sell motion becomes more of a natural process for the customers that have already taken the product.

That is kind of our current workflows as we're sitting here today, and that's going to be accentuated and accelerated over the coming years. And so the -- any type of recessionary macroeconomic won't really push back against that if anything, we'll accelerate more of that because you get more embedded the solution, the more utilization, the more utilization, the higher ARPU and the higher the retention.

Matt Feierstein -- President

Yes. The only thing I'd add to that, Kirk, is really, when you think of it from a product standpoint, we really do think of that core system of action as the entryway. That is where we will embed those horizontal solutions to amplify and create more end-to-end workflows. But when you think about from an efficiency standpoint, all of the efficiency from a customer standpoint, which is so necessary specifically during recessionary times is really driven through that core system of action.

We'll take customers, however -- we're going to meet them however they come to us. So they come to us from marketing technology, we'll take them. But we truly think the tip of the spear is still absolutely the core system of action business management software.

Kirk Materne -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

That's really helpful. And then I assume it might be a little bit early. But Eric or Marc, I was wondering if anything's changed on sort of the discussions on pricing around M&A targets for you all. Obviously, valuations are coming under some pressure.

And I assume the private market will be feeling that soon, if not already. I was just kind of curious if that changes sort of your M&A pipeline or anything that's changed on that front for you all in terms of more opportunities maybe coming faster?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. No. It's a great question. And as we kind of discussed last quarter, I mean, part of where we are today, we're in a position where with our -- if we ever buy another company, our focus is continue to grow at that 15%, 20% range organically for years to come.

And it provides us the ability to be very disciplined and making sure the M&A opportunities that we want to execute on are going to be accretive to the business. And we still think today, although there's a very large pipeline of opportunities that we're tracking, there's still is a little bit of a disconnect between the public and private markets. And I think to your point, I think we'll start seeing the private markets hopefully be coming in a little bit and provide more opportunity. But in the current moment, we think the dislocation of prices is still a little bit large, and we're going to remain disciplined looking for opportunities that we think are accretive to the business.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bhavin Shah with Deutsche Bank.

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Congrats on the quarter. You guys talked about payments being one of the key drivers of those number of customers that have more than one solution. But how frequently can you get maybe a payments first or marketing for customer to perhaps be upsold into the core business management solution? And how do we think about that opportunity?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Obviously, with the size of our customer base and the number of customers that we have across marketing, technology and customer experience obviously, that is exciting to us, the ability to cross-sell that system of action. Obviously, from a displacement standpoint, that is the place where they may already have something, and we're surrounding it with one of those ancillary products. Again, we are -- we purpose-build our solutions, integrate it with payments, integrate it with customer experience, so that we think that is highly competitive in the market and a real opportunity. The switching cost is just different than those.

So it is harder. You're right to say that. But it's a real opportunity, and it's an opportunity that our teams are chasing all of the time in our core vertical business management solutions.

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

It's important to note, though, as we talk about some of the opportunity, all of the kind of numbers that we share are from that system of action outwards. And so although you bring up a really good point, there's clearly opportunity to upsell the payment and marketing and the customer experience into the core system of action, and we do that. That happens on a daily basis. But because the system of action integrated to the other solutions is really core to our kind of workflows, that's kind of the numbers we gave in terms of the opportunity.

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And just as a follow-up and a follow-up to Matt's first question, just in terms of the payment, kind of adoption and penetration. I mean, you spoke about the 34% customer adoption and the volume opportunity north of $80 billion.

But how do we think about maybe or helping us size the opportunity of kind of customers that aren't using digital payment solutions right now, whether it's from yourself or one of your peers, just to understand how much low-hanging fruit there is for you guys.

Matt Feierstein -- President

It's a great question. We have tracked this over time, obviously, coming from PaySimple. In our time there, inertia, really the change from a lot of manual processes, what's still -- what a lot of folks were doing. So they're likely not using a full-suite digital solution.

They may be using an old hand block just swipe terminal in their space. So there are plenty of customers that still have what might be kind of called early digital, but it's not kind of late digital adoption of a true software solution with embedded payments. So we see a lot of opportunity to bring payments into our -- to attract customers for payments through our business management solutions with embedded payments, where today, they're using maybe some old terminal that, again, works for their needs, but it's not fully integrated into a business management solution. So the opportunity is absolutely still there, and pretty large, we think.

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And just to add to that, and to Matt's point, specifically, if you think about that customer, utilizing that system of action for them to use a payment solution outside of this system of action, it's almost always a two-step process. So there's more and more reasons as we embed tighter into the system of action for them to continue that workflow and accept within our payment ecosystem.

Operator

Our next question comes from Samad Samana with Jefferies.

Jeremy Sahler -- Jefferies -- Analyst

This is Jeremy Sahler, on for Samad. So first question, it's good to see that strong net retention. I guess, to double-click on it a little bit, are you seeing any particular strength from specific verticals or maybe specific customer sizes that are contributing to that?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Yes. This is Matt. Thanks for the question. Really, we have seen nice gains across the board.

I would not tell you that it's in any one specific vertical, customers that grow with us. So and that could be customers of any size are obviously the ones that are driving that NRR up into the right -- in the direction that we wanted to. That could be the consumption of the -- upsell consumption of more of the features that they're already using or it could be the adding of a second or a third product through our cross-sell motion. So we're not really seeing that across any specific segment.

We're actually seeing it across all of the segments.

Jeremy Sahler -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Gotcha. That's great. And I guess a similar train of thought. Can you provide an update on maybe the kind of mix between the three verticals? I know last quarter, EverPro was 60% of revenue, but maybe -- I don't know if there's been any change there.

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, there's going to be a little bit of a shift between the three verticals just because we had a first full quarter of DrChrono, which is a bit of a chunkier asset. So that will uptick our health services a little bit and the others would fall sort of by the same ratio.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Hynes with Canaccord Genuity.

Luke Morison -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

This is Luke on for DJ. So great to hear you're seeing healthy end markets. But given sort of the growing fear of economic deterioration, can you just help us think about the durability of the business in a recession? I know what we saw what happened in the early days of COVID, but how might things differ in a more normal recession or otherwise, how should we think about sort of the resilience of your business in spite of that SMB exposure that you guys have?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

It's a great question. I appreciate that. And if you think about the categories that we serve, specifically, most of the categories we serve were kind of teamed essential services within COVID and their essential services in terms of customers and people utilize them. So the biggest difference between what we're serving in the SMB versus some other companies, we're focused specifically on the service customer versus anyone selling other type of goods.

And so break down the categories, the largest category, home services, it's primarily break it, fix it. The plumber, HVAC, electrical, things like that. We believe that will be noncyclical and not very much affected and it wasn't affected during COVID nor do we expect much pushback on recession. And the second largest vertical, as Marc touched upon, that has grown since our DrChrono is health services, and that's people going to the doctor.

And that, again, noncyclical doesn't really change much during a recessionary period. In a much smaller category, which is our health and wellness, which is less than 40% of the business is, if people are going to get the haircuts during the recession and any of the fitness studios we serve are primarily the smaller one, the anytime fitnesses, people paying $10 a month. So we feel we're pretty insulated. It's inflated as you could possibly be with over 600,000 customers in multiple verticals and many different subverticals.

I think we're as positioned as we could possibly be to withstand whatever comes our way.

Luke Morison -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

That's great to hear. And then maybe just digging in on each of your core verticals. Can you just sort of speak to the help you're seeing across each of those three end markets? And then maybe remind us of like any seasonality what you might see across those business units over the course of the year?

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

So from a -- I mean, really, the story hasn't changed from Q4 into Q1 in terms of health of each of the three verticals. The home services vertical remains healthy as does the EverHealth vertical market as well. And then EverWell, if there is a place just given our geographic -- geography of solutions in that particular category, which has been affected through '21, a little bit from the pandemic -- within that particular vertical. I mean, that would be the only one that is doing well and certainly growing within the rates that we expect to grow.

So but it's probably lagging the other two. I think -- what was your second question? If you can just go back to the second part of your question?

Luke Morison -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

The seasonality of those three businesses.

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So seasonality continues to be the same, right? Two and three are the big seasons for us given our exposure home services, as we just talked about, while that's not as high this quarter just because we have a full quarter of operations with DrChrono, it still is over 50%. So you will see a seasonal bump in the business in two and three. Quarters 4 and 1 are seasonally lower and one is probably the seasonal lowest.

Operator

Our -- next question comes from Brad Reback with Stifel.

Brad Reback -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Eric, obviously, a lot of questions today around the economy. As you track your business, what type of metrics will you keep an eye on that would cause you to slow down investment, be it people and/or marketing?

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Brad, for the question. It's a great question. Again, we have the benefit, again, not only of the scale the customers we're serving. But because we're very digitally focused, we get to see real-time kind of response rates on our campaigns that are happening across, as you can imagine, many, many subverticals and many kind of long tail scenarios.

So we get to see based upon that response rates, based upon the workflows that happens when somebody responds, that's the first trigger that we'll be able to see. Secondly, again, we watch from onboarding to attrition. Are we getting upticks in any type of early attrition that the cohorts that joined us in any particular month that we're tracking are treating at a higher rate or a quicker rate than previous cards. And so because of the -- again, the scale of the customers that we see on a literally daily basis, the marketing campaigns we run and the onboarding of new customers we're able to get really kind of real-time use of what's going on.

And if there is a reason to kind of pull back investments and to refocus dollars, whether that is in new categories, new marketing engines or just to pull it back in general, we'll to kind of effectuate that relatively quick. Matt, you can add to that?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Yes. There are also some indicators within our marketing technology solutions that we sell from a lead gen perspective, we do get to see and witness consumer behavior from a buying standpoint. So those are also other early indicators that we do look at, along with the B2B indicators that Eric was talking about that, that will give us that insight and view and understanding of what's going on in the economy.

Operator

Your next question comes Alex Sklar from Raymond James.

Alex Sklar -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Marc, can you talk about pricing as a lever for growth, just given the inflationary backdrop, how your contracts are structured in terms of manual escalators? And any change based on kind of renewal activity?

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

No. No change. And it's a great question, Brian. So I appreciate that.

I think we -- through all of our solutions are always looking at pricing, price to value, appropriate escalators. Most of our contracts actually don't have auto escalators. And some do, but the majority do not. So it's sort of at our discretion.

And certainly, we think about that not just from an inflationary environment, and that's something obviously we continue to watch as we go through the year, but also something, frankly, we really think much more around the value prop. The competitive market, etc., those are probably drivers we pay attention to a little bit more closely. So -- but overall philosophy has not changed as of yet, and we'll continue to evaluate through the year. Obviously, it's a lever.

That's not been a lever that's been at all the primary driver of our growth historically.

Alex Sklar -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Got it. OK. I don't know who wants to take this one, but just wanted to ask on kind of the linearity of sales activity this year. You had a lot of momentum exiting 2021.

NRRs kind of expanded in the quarter. But we had Omicron headwinds. There's been some inflationary pressures -- has there been any change in kind of monthly activity January to April?

Matt Feierstein -- President

Specifically to sales activity on our side?

Alex Sklar -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Yes. That's right.

Matt Feierstein -- President

Not that we've witnessed. We actually had a nice strong quarter from a booking standpoint. We're -- and that was across the board, across our various verticals. So no, we did not see change in linear impact from January to April, it was -- Q1 was a good solid quarter for us.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Clarke Jeffries of Piper Sandler.

Clarke Jeffries -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

I just wanted to follow up on that last question. Certainly, the star of the show this quarter seems to be the cross-sell and upsell effort with multiproduct and payments, but I think getting at the heart of several of these questions on the macro side, I guess, qualitatively, how did customer acquisition at the kind of gross add level there in the quarter? And looking into April, were gross adds in line or better than your expectations for the business?

Matt Feierstein -- President

That's a great question, Clarke. Appreciate it. Now from an expectation standpoint, the new customer acquisition engine is working well. It's always been highly scalable, highly efficient.

As you know, digital is a core channel. A lot of that digital acquisition converts into self-serve. We're excited and positive about the Q1 results. It was where we wanted to be from a plan perspective, as I just spoke to from the bookings were a very good solid quarter from a new booking standpoint.

Clarke Jeffries -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Great. And then as we think about the 2022 investment plan, in terms of your international exposure, how are you contemplating funding or fueling the business that's residing internationally today? Are you seeing any differences in the demand environment between international and the U.S. part of the business?

Marc Thompson -- Chief Financial Officer

No. No. We're not really seeing any difference. I mean international, again, DrChrono being a little bit chunkier.

I mean that actually brings our international down a percent of overall revenue. But look, we see great opportunities in our international solution organizations, and we're continuing to invest in them as per plan. Nothing is -- obviously, it's a time when the macro environment is sort of the big elephant in the room. But I think as you've heard a number of different ways, we haven't seen that effect and feel good about the way we ended the quarter and how that positions us for the year going forward.

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And it's also important to note that our international exposure is, I mean, it's primarily in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and a little bit in the U.K. We have very little overall general Europe exposure.

Operator

Yes. Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Eric Remer for closing remarks.

Eric Remer -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I appreciate that. It was really a great start to the year and another really great quarter for EverCommerce. As we've said several times, we want to be elite growth SaaS companies balancing both durable growth and profitability. The collective team is executing at a very high level, and we remain extremely excited about the growth of the business as we continue to lead the digitization of the service economy.

Appreciate everyone joining today, and thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

