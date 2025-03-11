News & Insights

EverCommerce To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives For Marketing Technology Solutions

March 11, 2025 — 09:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) said it is evaluating strategic alternatives for its Marketing Technology set of solutions. EverCommerce has retained outside financial advisors to assist in the review. The company began a process in late 2024 and expects a sale to occur in 2025.

Chairman and CEO Eric Remer said, "What has become clearer to us as weve been on our transformation and optimization journey, however, is that our primary focus, energy and investments need to be on providing best in class vertical SaaS software with embedded payments. We believe that focusing on these areas will allow us to maximize long-term growth, margin accretion and ultimately shareholder value."

