EVERCOMMERCE Earnings Results: $EVCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERCOMMERCE ($EVCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $175,000,000, beating estimates of $173,844,352 by $1,155,648.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EVCM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EVERCOMMERCE Insider Trading Activity

EVERCOMMERCE insiders have traded $EVCM stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC RICHARD REMER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 441,437 shares for an estimated $4,748,283 .

. MATTHEW DAVID FEIERSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 75,200 shares for an estimated $823,094 .

. LISA E STOREY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,232 shares for an estimated $102,577

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EVERCOMMERCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of EVERCOMMERCE stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.