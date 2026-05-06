EverCommerce CEO Sells Over 19,000 Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CEO Eric Remer sold 19,200 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$223,000 at a weighted average price of around $11.60 per share April 28 to April 30, 2026.

This disposition represented 0.21% of total holdings and 0.65% of direct holdings, with direct ownership declining to 2,914,923 shares post-transaction.

All shares sold were directly held; indirect holdings — totaling 6,212,662 shares across four family-related entities — remained unchanged.

The sale continues a cadence of routine, moderate-sized trades, with overall disposition pace tracking available share capacity as direct ownership shrinks.

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Eric Remer, Chief Executive Officer of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM), reported the sale of 19,200 shares of common stock in multiple open-market transactions between April 28 and April 30, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,200 Transaction value ~$223,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,914,923 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$33.67 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.60); post-transaction value based on April 30, 2026 market close ($11.55).

Key questions

How does the scale of this sale compare to Remer’s historical trading pattern?

This 19,200-share disposition closely matches Remer’s historical average for sell transactions (~19,346 shares per trade across 84 sales), reflecting a continuation of established liquidity practices rather than a change in approach.

This 19,200-share disposition closely matches Remer’s historical average for sell transactions (~19,346 shares per trade across 84 sales), reflecting a continuation of established liquidity practices rather than a change in approach. What is the impact of this transaction on Remer's overall exposure to EverCommerce?

Despite the sale, Remer retains direct ownership of 2,914,923 shares (~$33.67 million as of April 30, 2026) and indirect holdings of 6,212,662 shares through family-related entities, maintaining substantial economic alignment with EverCommerce.

Despite the sale, Remer retains direct ownership of 2,914,923 shares (~$33.67 million as of April 30, 2026) and indirect holdings of 6,212,662 shares through family-related entities, maintaining substantial economic alignment with EverCommerce. Was this sale part of a routine program or does it reflect a shift in sentiment?

The sale fits a pattern of regular, moderate-volume trades that scale down with available share capacity. There is no evidence of a break in routine or a shift in underlying sentiment.

The sale fits a pattern of regular, moderate-volume trades that scale down with available share capacity. There is no evidence of a break in routine or a shift in underlying sentiment. How does the sale price relate to recent market performance?

Shares were sold at an average price of around $11.60, very close to the April 30, 2026 market close of $11.55, during a period when EverCommerce delivered an 18.3% total return over the past year, indicating the trades occurred amid steady market conditions.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.06 billion Revenue (TTM) $588.91 million Net income (TTM) $17.60 million 1-year price change 18.30%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 30, 2026.

Company snapshot

EverCommerce offers integrated SaaS solutions for business management, billing and payments, customer engagement, and marketing technology, with specialized product suites for home services, health, and wellness sectors.

It generates revenue primarily through recurring subscription fees and value-added services, leveraging a scalable cloud-based platform.

The company serves small and medium-sized service-based businesses, including home service professionals, healthcare providers, and fitness and wellness operators.

EverCommerce operates at scale in the SaaS segment, providing a diversified portfolio of business management and customer engagement solutions tailored to service-based industries.

The company leverages a recurring revenue model and a broad customer base to drive stable growth and operational efficiency. Its competitive advantage stems from deep vertical integration and a comprehensive product suite that addresses the end-to-end needs of its target markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of EverCommerce shares between April 28 to April 30 by CEO Eric Remer was performed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that he adopted in June of 2025. A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by executives to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

As a result, Remer’s transaction is not a cause for concern for investors. Moreover, Remer retains a substantial equity stake in EverCommerce, indicating he is not in a rush to dispose of his shares.

EverCommerce stock is well above the 52-week low of $7.66 reached last November thanks to solid business performance. The company ended 2025 with revenue of $588.9 million, an increase from the prior year’s $562.2 million. Boosting investor confidence in the company was EverCommerce’s forecast of sales between $612 million and $632 million in 2026, indicating the business continues to grow.

The rise in its share price led to EverCommerce’s forward price-to-earnings ratio hitting 16, which is higher than it’s been over the past year. This suggests the stock valuation is elevated, making now a good time to sell shares. That said, if you believe EverCommerce can continue to expand its business, then the stock may be worth putting on your watchlist to buy when it dips.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.