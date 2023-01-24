EverCommerce Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVCM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EverCommerce Inc (Symbol: EVCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.77, changing hands as high as $10.05 per share. EverCommerce Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVCM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.87 per share, with $14.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.92.

