EverCommerce Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVCM

In trading on Monday, shares of EverCommerce Inc (Symbol: EVCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.03, changing hands as high as $13.13 per share. EverCommerce Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVCM's low point in its 52 week range is $7.73 per share, with $23.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.88.

