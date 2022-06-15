Markets
EverCommerce Board Approves $50 Mln Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) announced its Board has approved a share repurchase program, under which the company may repurchase up to $50 million of its common shares over the next six months. The company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand.

Eric Remer, CEO of EverCommerce, said: "We believe share repurchases are an accretive and attractive use of capital and our strong organic growth and margin profile provides the excess free cash flow to fund the program. Together with our Board, we will continue to assess the best use of capital both during and after the six-month time horizon of today's authorization."

