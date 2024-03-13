EverCommerce Announces Sale Of Fitness Solutions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) said it is selling fitness solutions to Jonas Software. EverCommerce's fitness solutions, including ClubOS, ASF, ClubWise and My PT Hub will become part of the Jonas family of software solutions. The transaction is anticipated to close in two parts.

"Our fitness solutions are less than 4% of EverCommerce's 2023 revenue, making it our smallest vertical market opportunity. This decision allows us to focus our investments on the highest growth, largest market opportunities in our business," said EverCommerce CEO Eric Remer.

